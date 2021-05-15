BitCapitalVendor Price Down 0.4% This Week (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $3.29 million and $361,267.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01113532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

