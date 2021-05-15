Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $12,433.20 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $12,433.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,725.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

