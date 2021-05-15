Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 624 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $19,868.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,464.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BXMT opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

