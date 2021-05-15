Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

