Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $808.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Capital increased their price target on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.24 million, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

