Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,210 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 204,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

