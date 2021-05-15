Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $301.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

