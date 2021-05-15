BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$39.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$30.00 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$14.73 and a 1 year high of C$33.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.47.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

