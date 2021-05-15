BMO Capital Markets Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to $5.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

