Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.82.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$145.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.80.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

