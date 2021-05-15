Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,372.13 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,385.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

