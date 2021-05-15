Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.