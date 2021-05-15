BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 1,249,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.