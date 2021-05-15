Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $108.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

