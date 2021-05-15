Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.88 million.

BOXL stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.84.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

