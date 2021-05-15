Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.83. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $140.93 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

