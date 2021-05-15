Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$265.00 to C$260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

BYDGF stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average is $173.83. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $140.93 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

