Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 344.50 ($4.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 328.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 352 ($4.60).

In related news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

