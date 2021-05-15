Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of BHF opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 230,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

