BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.92 million.

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 217,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,441. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. BrightView has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

