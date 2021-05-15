BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426,262 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $59,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 256.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,620 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,966,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.