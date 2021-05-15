BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.92 Million Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,467 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $8.31 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.