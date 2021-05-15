BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Loews by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

