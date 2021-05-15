BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,121 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,363,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

