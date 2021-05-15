BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,580 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

