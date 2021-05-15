BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 805 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.