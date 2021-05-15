BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 949 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

LNC stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

