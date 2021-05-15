Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

BWEN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadwind presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

