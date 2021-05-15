Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.55. Aptiv posted earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Aptiv by 587.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

