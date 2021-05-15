Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.73. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

REG stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.19, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.