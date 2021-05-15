Brokerages Expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Grifols by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $65,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,381,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,182,000 after acquiring an additional 770,197 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

