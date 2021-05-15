Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

