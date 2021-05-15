Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $820,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post sales of $820,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $820,000.00 and the lowest is $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $3.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

NOVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.10. 5,770,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.01. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novan by 18,771.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

