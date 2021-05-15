Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

SNX stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.01. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,903,695. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

