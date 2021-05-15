Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post $437.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.14 million and the lowest is $429.20 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $191.63 on Friday. WEX has a 12 month low of $119.52 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.15. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.