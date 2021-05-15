Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $33.70

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 697,191 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,501,000 after acquiring an additional 240,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

