Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $69.60

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.

Several research firms have commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,735 shares of company stock worth $6,647,332. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR traded up $7.93 on Monday, hitting $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

