Brokerages Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $89.50

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $2,356,810 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Crane by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Crane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CR traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 561,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,322. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

