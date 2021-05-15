Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Target Price at $39.50

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.