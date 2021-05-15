Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT at $106.00

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.99. 454,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,857. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

