Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $14.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

INO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $169,822.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,616.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.55. 6,159,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,575,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

