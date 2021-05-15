Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) PT at $35.17

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 587,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,748. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,919,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.