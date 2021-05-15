Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) PT at $38.00

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.39. 26,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

