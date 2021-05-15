Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $10.33

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research firms have commented on UTI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 674,357 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 120,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 443,982 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $203.12 million, a PE ratio of -56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

