Brokerages Set Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) PT at $23.20

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 386,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.