Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$130.00

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.00.

WSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday.

WSP Global stock traded up C$2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$138.65. The stock had a trading volume of 162,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,987. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$80.73 and a 52 week high of C$141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$15.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.41.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

