Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCEI. Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $41.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,981,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.