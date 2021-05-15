Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.10.

TSE BYD opened at C$212.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$221.10. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

