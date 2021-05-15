Brokers Issue Forecasts for goeasy Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$170.60.

TSE GSY opened at C$144.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$46.29 and a 52 week high of C$157.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

In related news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total transaction of C$685,936.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,110,386.71. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 over the last three months.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

