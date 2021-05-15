Brokers Offer Predictions for Novavax, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.08 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $331.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Insiders have sold a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.